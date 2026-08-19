Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry, warm to hot, and hazy

BILLINGS — After seeing some shower and thunderstorm activity over the last couple of days, a ridge of high pressure will now bring dry conditions across the region through Thursday. Flow from the west will also bring the return of wildfire smoke to the area, so we can expect some haziness on Wednesday and Thursday. Daytime highs will be mainly in the mid-80s to low 90s. Expect these temperatures to stick around through the weekend.

A shortwave disturbance looks to ride along the ridge, bringing some moisture with it by the end of the work week, so chances for shower and thunderstorm activity return throughout the weekend, although a few hit-or-miss showers could pop up Thursday night west and southwest of Yellowstone County.

Looking ahead to early next week, most models show the main weather system pushing northeast toward southern Canada. Even so, it will break down the high pressure ridge just enough to keep moisture flowing in, so a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast, with high temperatures holding in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com