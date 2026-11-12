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Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry and warmer than normal through the weekend

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BILLINGS — Dry weather and above normal temperatures will stick around through Monday due to a strong ridge of high pressure, with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s across most of the area, with the coolest temperatures in Carter and Fallon counties. That same high pressure system will tighten the pressure gradient, bringing strong southerly wind gusts between 30 and 45 mph east of Rosebud County on Friday and Saturday.

The weekend looks great, with our fair share of sunshine expected, so enjoy those outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to the middle of next week, models point toward a shift to cooler, wetter weather, but there remains much uncertainty at this point. If this cooler pattern pans out, daytime highs will likely drop back into the 40s for the middle to the latter part of the week.

Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

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