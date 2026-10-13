Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry and warmer

BILLINGS — Like Monday morning, some areas will wake up to patchy, dense fog Tuesday morning, so watch out for reduced visibility while commuting. While most areas will stay dry, on-and-off rain/snow showers may linger into Tuesday afternoon and evening over and near the mountains south of Billings into northern Wyoming as a shortwave disturbance slides through. Daytime highs will be mainly in the low to mid-50s.

Expect fairly typical fall weather on Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s as conditions stay dry, although there is a slight chance for isolated showers in far southeastern Montana late Wednesday night. A dry cold front is forecast to sweep through by early Thursday, reinforcing dry conditions while picking up northwest winds. Most of the area will see gusts in the 20s mph, but far southeastern Montana and northern Wyoming could see 30 to 40 mph gusts.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures bounce back to above average in the low to mid-70s Friday into Saturday as high pressure builds over the region. By Saturday morning, a tight pressure gradient around the Livingston–Nye area could spark some gusty gap winds. A mostly dry cold front will move in on Sunday, calming the winds and bringing slightly cooler temperatures back to the area.

Expect pleasant and mild conditions on Monday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com