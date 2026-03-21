Q2 Billings Area Weather: Decreasing clouds on Sunday for a breezy and mild day

BILLINGS — The cold front which pushed over Montana and Wyoming on Saturday not only brought our record-breaking warmth to a screeching halt, but more wind and limited amounts of rain and snow. We can expect a few lingering showers tonight, with decreasing clouds by morning. Lows will feel more like they should in March, ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 30s.

Sunday will be a bright and breezy day for the northern Rockies in the wake of the cold frontal passage. Highs will remain above average, but they'll be dozens of degrees cooler than what we had late last week. Sunday will also be the beginning of another warming trend through next Wednesday. Despite increasing clouds, highs will rise to near 70 by the middle of the week.

Another disturbance will be moving our way by the middle of next week, too. It will bring more gusty wind, a chance for more light rain and light snow, but the temperature drop may be the most noticeable change from Thursday through next Saturday. Highs will fall from the 60s the first half of the week to the more seasonable 50s from Thursday through next Saturday.