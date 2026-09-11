Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler with occasional rain showers

BILLINGS — A cold front moving through the region Friday morning brings a taste of fall to the area, dropping high temperatures about 10 degrees below average, roughly 20 degrees cooler than Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will hang around Friday behind the front, with the best chances in the mountains and foothills of south-central Montana and lighter coverage farther east.

Saturday stays similar, remaining about 10 degrees below average with isolated showers winding down by the evening.

Models have shifted the shortwave on Sunday to the north, suggesting a warmer and drier outlook than earlier runs were thinking. Previous forecasts hinted at a few inches of snow above 9,000 feet and widespread wetting rain, but the chances on Sunday have now dropped considerably area-wide. The northerly track also allows temperatures to rebound slightly on Sunday, potentially reaching near-average highs in a few locations before the next round of cooler air arrives to start the week.

Because parts of the area will be on the drier side of the low on Sunday, there is a slight chance for stronger thunderstorms in the southeast. A cold front moving west-to-east Sunday afternoon and evening will provide the main energy. We'll need to keep an eye out for the potential of a few severe storms that could develop.

Expect chillier nights ahead, with the coldest mornings early next week (some locations could dip to the mid-30s), though winds should stay just active enough to keep the threat of frost to a bare minimum.

Temperatures will be near or slightly below average through early next week, with only isolated showers expected at the moment.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com