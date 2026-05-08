Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler with light rain showers returning on Saturday

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure brought more sunshine and more warmth to much of Montana and Wyoming on Friday, but we still had clouds at times, with a few showers in the northeast. We can also expect increasing clouds overnight with light rain showers as a disturbance moves in from the west. Lows will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s.

A backdoor cold front will also push into Montana from the northeast on Saturday. That will usher in another chance for rain showers and thunderstorms in similar areas where we had wet weather on Thursday. Highs will cool to more seasonable 60s on Saturday, with decreasing clouds late. Sunday will be brighter and warmer with highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

Monday will be a partly cloudy and breezy day with continued warmer than average weather. Tuesday will be slightly cooler, but we'll also have a mostly sunny sky. A wave of monsoonal moisture will move toward the northern Rockies, and we'll have a chance for showers late in the day. We'll remain quite warm from Wednesday through the end of next week.