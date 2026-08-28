Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler with a chance of more rain through the weekend

BILLINGS — An upper-level trough approaching from the Pacific Northwest Friday and Saturday will cross northern Montana Sunday into early Monday, ushering in above-normal atmospheric moisture and bringing a good chance for scattered to numerous afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend. Some showers may linger into the overnight hours as well. A few storms could turn strong to severe. It will gradually get cooler, too, with daytime highs falling into the mid-70s to low 80s (even some 60s) by Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, upper-level southwest flow will keep the region locked into an unsettled weather pattern, with a low chance of daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms while temperatures warm back up to near seasonal, or slightly above average, generally in the mid to upper 80s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com