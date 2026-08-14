Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler than average with showers on Friday

BILLINGS — Several weak disturbances moving up from the Great Basin will continue to bring waves of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region through Saturday evening. While no storms are expected to turn severe, a few strong storms could bring the potential for heavy rainfall. Much of the region has a moderate to high chance of getting at least another half-inch of rain through Saturday, though chances are low for southeast MT. Areas west of Billings have the highest odds (50–80%) of seeing an inch or more. This could lead to flash flooding in areas prone to such, especially burn scars.

We'll enjoy cooler-than-average temperatures with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s on Friday, then mainly 70s on Saturday. A ridge of high pressure brings warmer air back into the region, lifting highs back into the low 80s on Sunday, then mid-to-upper 80s on Monday. Slightly cooler air is anticipated to move in Tuesday, knocking daytime highs down into the upper 70s to low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weak shortwaves could ride the ridge, so we'll keep a slight chance of daily showers and possibly some thunderstorms in the forecast through the early part of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com