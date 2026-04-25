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Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler on Sunday with more snow and rain showers

Light rain and snow will return to our area Sunday and Monday, with mainly rain on Tuesday
Jason Stiff
Light rain and snow will return to our area Sunday and Monday, with mainly rain on Tuesday
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BILLINGS — Saturday brought a bit of a weather break to much of Montana and Wyoming, but most of us remained 10-15 degrees cooler than average. We can expect more cloud cover than clear sky tonight and early Sunday, and it will be another subfreezing morning for all of our area. Lows will be mainly in the 20s.

Another disturbance will move over Wyoming and Montana from the southwest on Sunday, and that will bring another round of unseasonably winter-like weather. We will get snow both in the mountains and the lower elevations, with mixes of snow and rain possible. Monday will be similar with light amounts.

That storm will move away from us late Monday, but we'll have another round of wet and snowy weather coming next Tuesday and Wednesday. The biggest difference with this second storm is it will be warmer, so snow should fall only in the mountains with rain in the valleys. The 60s will return beginning Wednesday.

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