Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler on Saturday with rain showers and thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Outside of isolated thunderstorms, much of eastern Montana and Wyoming missed out on the wet, active weather much of this week. That will be changing this weekend. We will have isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening, but the overnight will be fairly quiet. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s with clouds approaching.

A long band of showers and thunderstorms will develop and move from Wyoming into Montana beginning Saturday morning, and will move northward across the state through the afternoon and evening hours. Our region will have some morning showers along with afternoon thunderstorms. Keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans on Saturday!

Severe thunderstorms will be isolated this weekend, but they will be possible Saturday and Sunday. The Billings area has a chance for thunderstorms overnight Saturday and early Sunday, and it will be a little quieter late Sunday through early Monday. Late Monday and Tuesday, we'll have scattered showers, and Wednesday will be dry, with more showers on Thursday.