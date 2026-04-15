Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler and wetter weather heading in briefly

BILLINGS — Winds are expected to increase over the western foothills on Wednesday, with gusts up to 60 mph (or more) possible from Livingston to Big Timber to Nye. It will also be quite breezy across the rest of the region. Daytime highs will be mainly in the mid to upper 60s, with a few areas possibly cracking 70 degrees.

Wednesday starts off on a dry note before an upper-level low brings mountain snow and lower-elevation rain/snow late Wednesday through Friday. Heavy snow is expected for the Absaroka, Beartooth, and Crazy Mountains, with over a foot possible. The Bighorns could also see a hefty amount of snow, totaling over 8 inches. Lower-elevation areas are not expected to receive heavy snow, with areas west of Billings having a better chance to get over 3 inches. Much of the the rest of the area could receive trace to an inch. Only minor impacts are expected outside of the mountains and foothills. Monitor the forecast if you plan to be traveling in those areas.

Breezy to windy conditions, with gusts between 30-40 mph, will spread across the region Thursday as the low sweeps through. A cold front will accompany the low, cooling daytime highs into the 30s west to 50s east on Thursday, then upper 30s to upper 40s Friday.

Some lingering rain and snow showers will be possible Friday, tapering off during the day as the low exits the region by Friday night.

High-pressure ridging will bring drier and warmer weather back for the weekend, with highs in the 40s and 50s on Saturday, then mainly 60s on Sunday. This warming trend will continue into early next week, with highs in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday as conditions stay dry.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com