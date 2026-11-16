Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler and wetter conditions are heading our way

BILLINGS — Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Winds will ease across the western foothills as the day progresses, but it will remain quite breezy.

Tuesday starts off dry ahead of an area of low pressure that will bring a chance for a few inches of mountain snow (Beartooths and Absarokas) and up to a quarter of an inch of lower elevation rain (west of Rosebud County) Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some snow may mix in across the lower elevations on Wednesday morning. Precipitation tapers off from west to east through the day Wednesday, clearing the far east by evening. Daytime highs will range from the upper 40s in the northwest to the lower 60s in the southeast.

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures starting Wednesday and lasting through the weekend, with highs in the 30s and 40s. Wednesday will also turn quite windy with west-northwest gusts reaching 30–45 mph, with the strongest winds in southeast Montana.

A cooler, wetter system could close out the workweek, though major details remain uncertain as a Pacific low opens into a wave and tracks across the northern and central Rockies between Thursday night and Saturday. Could areas east of the foothills (including Billings) finally see their first measurable snow of the season? Be sure to monitor the latest updates as there could be potential travel impacts.

A blend of models favors drying conditions by Saturday before another Pacific wave potentially moves in around Sunday or Monday, keeping weekend temperatures near to slightly below seasonal averages.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com