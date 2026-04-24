Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool & breezy on Saturday; light snow & rain on Sunday

BILLINGS — A slow-moving area of low pressure over southern Canada and Montana continued to bring unseasonably cool weather with gusty wind and isolated snow showers on Friday to the northern Rockies. Our weather will be a little quieter overnight, with weakening wind and isolated areas of snow. Lows will fall into the chilly 10s and 20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be quieter for most of our region, but we'll still have a lot of clouds, breezes and unseasonably cool air. Another disturbance will push over Montana and Wyoming on Sunday and Monday, and with the unseasonably cool air in place, we'll have more snow showers possibly mixed with rain both Sunday and Monday. Highs will stay in the cool lower 40s both days.

The airmass over the Rockies will begin to warm on Tuesday, and although we'll stay a little cooler than average, it will allow lower elevations to have a better chance for rain than snow. The mountains will get more snow, however. After lingering rain showers on Wednesday, we'll have decreasing clouds and increasing temperatures for the last day of April and the first day of May.