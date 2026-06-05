Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued warm on Saturday; unsettled Sunday weather

BILLINGS — A small ridge of high pressure brought Montana and Wyoming plenty of sunshine and warmer than average weather on Friday. We can expect a mostly clear sky this evening and a few more clouds by Saturday morning, but it will be quiet for us for now. Lows will range from the 40s to the 50s for most areas as we begin the weekend.

Saturday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day for most of the region as a cold front moves our way from the west. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but most areas will stay dry and very warm for early June. The wind will begin to strengthen, and it will be windier and cooler on Sunday as the cold front sweeps over the Rockies.

We'll have a much better chance for rain showers and thunderstorms on Sunday along with high temperatures 10-15 degrees cooler than Saturday. Monday will not be as windy as Sunday, but it will be warmer and quieter. Another trough of low pressure will bring additional chances for rain showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Friday.