Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued hot on Sunday with isolated thunderstorms

BILLINGS — We were baking in Montana and Wyoming on Saturday with many records being broken, and Billings finally had a triple-digit record high for July 25th. The previous record for this date had "only" been 98 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to rumble through the evening, but it will be quieter by morning. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the lower 70s.

The strong ridge of high pressure will remain in control of our weather on Sunday, and we will have just enough monsoon moisture to create additional isolated rain showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. It will remain quite hot, with Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings in effect through Sunday evening, but many areas will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday. Stay cool and safe!

The strong ridge will remain in control of our weather for the upcoming final week of July leading into the first day of August next Saturday. The dominant ridge of high pressure over the Rockies will more or less remain in firm control of our weather pattern, but a few small waves of energy will try to crash the party. Overall, we will stay mainly in the 90s with some lower 100s possible.