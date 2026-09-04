Q2 Billings Area Weather: Continued bright and toasty on Saturday; changes ahead

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure over the central Rockies continued to deliver sunshine and heat to eastern Montana and northern Wyoming on Friday. Fire danger remains high, but our Red Flag Warning will expire later this evening. We can expect a mostly clear and mild night with far more clouds over western Montana. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s Saturday morning.

Saturday will be similar for our part of the world with far more sunshine than clouds, and above average temperatures. We will cool a handful of degrees, but highs will still reach the 80s and lower 90s. Sunday will begin quietly, but a disturbance will push northward toward us, and we can expect increasing clouds. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms late Sunday evening.

The best chances for rain showers and thunderstorms for our region will be late Sunday, Labor Day Monday and next Tuesday as a trough of low pressure moves overhead. We will also get stronger wind and a rapid cooldown. Highs will fall from the 80s on Sunday to the 70s Monday and Tuesday. Next Wednesday will be brighter, quieter and warmer, and we'll have a few more clouds late next week.