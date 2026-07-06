Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chances for t'storms through Wednesday, hot weekend

BILLINGS — Showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday through Wednesday. The best chance for a few strong to severe storms will be Monday and Tuesday, when A MARGINAL RISK (1 out of 5) is in place for parts of southeast Montana and north-central Wyoming. Strong wind gusts, hail, and brief heavy downpours will be the primary threats with any storms that pop up. A cooler air mass will bring some relief from the hot temperatures, with highs mainly in the low to mid-80s.

Storm chances decrease Thursday, with only isolated activity expected, mainly east of Rosebud County. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s before heating up into the low to mid-90s Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, confidence is growing that strong high pressure will bring the hottest temperatures so far this season on Saturday and Sunday, with much of the region having a good chance to crack the triple digits, with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s, increasing the risk of dangerous heat impacts. Be sure to plan ahead- limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com