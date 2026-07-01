Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chances for showers and thunderstorms through Friday

BILLINGS — Welcome to July!

Several shortwave disturbances will sweep across the region Wednesday through Friday, bringing a chance of daily showers and thunderstorms. There is a MARGINAL RISK (1 of 5) for severe storms north and west of Yellowstone County on Wednesday, with gusty winds up to/over 60 mph being the main concern. Canadian wildfire smoke will continue to waft through the region, but most of it looks to stay higher up. Still, some of it could make its way down to the surface, so be sure to monitor the air quality if you have respiratory ailments if you plan to step outside. Daytime highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s west to mid to upper 80s east.

The severe weather threat aims to move over to eastern MT Thursday and Friday, where strong winds, periods of heavy rainfall, and large hail will all be possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s west to the upper 80s east.

Confidence is strong that high pressure will bring mainly dry conditions for the holiday weekend, so your Independence Day festivities should be good to go. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, then upper 80s to mid-90s on Sunday.

High pressure is expected to keep mainly dry weather in place early next week, with daytime temperatures staying in the low to mid-90s range across the region.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com