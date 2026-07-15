Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chance for strong to severe storms on Wednesday

BILLINGS — The very hot temperatures aren't letting up just yet. An Extreme Heat Warning stays in place through Wednesday night for eastern MT which will bear the brunt of the heat with highs hitting the upper 90s to low 100s, though western and central zones will be cooler, ranging from the upper 70s to upper 80s.

The weather is shifting to a humid pattern as robust moisture streams into the region from the southwest. Models are indicating very high moisture levels, which sets up the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms to produce very heavy rainfall over the next few days. With the rising humidity, the air will also feel quite sticky.

Wednesday brings another round of slow-moving afternoon and nighttime storms as robust moisture streams into the region from the southwest. There is a MARGINAL RISK (1 out of 5) for strong winds and heavy rain for parts of central MT and north-central WY. Slow-moving storms could produce heavy rainfall rates of an inch or more per hour. Because of this, a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect along and west of a line from Musselshell down to Sheridan from noon to late Wednesday night, with 2:00 PM to midnight as the prime window for heavy downpours. Flood-prone areas, especially burn scars, should be prepared.

High-resolution models continue to track a stationary front near the Dakotas border, which will lock in a dry, southeasterly flow across southern Montana through Wednesday evening. Relative humidity levels are expected to drop into the teens and low 20s. Fortunately, wind speeds look to remain light enough to keep us below formal fire weather criteria, but the combination of hot, dry conditions will still keep the risk for grass fires elevated.

The unusually moist air mass will continue to blanket the region through the weekend, keeping daily chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-90s on Thursday, mid to upper 90s on Friday, mid-90s to low 100s on Saturday, mid-90s on Sunday, upper 80s to low 90s on Monday, then mainly mid-80s on Tuesday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com