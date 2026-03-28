Q2 Billings Area Weather: Bright, breezy & warm on Sunday with changes on Monday

BILLINGS — Although we had a lot of clouds in the sky over Montana and Wyoming on Saturday, we were able to warm quickly as a strong ridge of high pressure build over the Rockies from the south. We'll lose much of the cloud cover overnight, but it won't get too cold with our warmer airmass. Lows Sunday morning will range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s.

Sunday will be another warmer than average day for our area with more sun than cloud and the wind gradually strengthening. Highs will once again reach the 60s and lower 70s. Monday a cold front will sweep southward over the region, delivering stronger wind, a rapid cooldown, rain and mountain snow. Lower elevations have a chance for snow, but it will likely be light.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a little quieter, but Tuesday will be cooler than average, and we'll warm back above average on Wednesday with light to moderate breezes. A second storm will then sweep over our area Thursday and Friday with more wind, rain and mountain snow, and lower elevations will have another chance for measurable snow. We'll have fewer clouds on Saturday.