Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another round of wintry early spring weather on Friday

BILLINGS — Another winter storm began moving into Montana and Wyoming early Thursday, and we'll be feeling the effects of it through much of Friday. We can expect more rain showers and isolated thunderstorms through mid-evening, but late this evening and overnight the air will be cold enough for snow in most lower elevation locations. Please drive carefully tonight and Friday.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for southern Montana and northern Wyoming from this evening through Friday evening, although some may get canceled early. The heaviest snow will fall east and south of Billings, where 4-8 inches will be possible. Areas from Billings to the west will get less. Most of the mountains will get 1-2 feet from this storm.

We'll also have stronger wind and much cooler highs on Friday as a result of our latest storm. Saturday and Sunday will be quieter and milder with moderate breezes. Monday will bring more clouds, but it will still be mild. Another storm will approach on Tuesday, which will bring stronger wind and a sharp rise in highs to the 60s and 70s. Wednesday will then bring more rain and snow.