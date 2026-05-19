Q2 Billings Area Weather: After a cold start, Tuesday will be warmer

BILLINGS — A widespread freeze is forecast for Tuesday morning, with temperatures dropping into the mid-to-upper 20s across much of the area before daytime highs reach into the low to mid-60s, or slightly cooler, by Tuesday afternoon under a healthy dose of sunshine.

Wednesday starts off dry, with highs pushing back into the 60s and some 70s ahead of a trough that will bring an increasing chance of lower-elevation rain and mountain snow Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. The latest track shows the trough moving west and south, which brings a better chance of precipitation across the region. If this track holds, locations west of Rosebud County could receive up to half an inch of rainfall, especially in the Beartooth Mountains and foothills, where several inches of snow could accumulate. This could raise concerns for flash flooding and debris flows across the East Side burn scar. Locations in eastern Montana could also receive over 0.25 inches, though chances are lower than in the west.

A cold front will also sweep through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing a brief cooldown, with daytime highs in the 50s and 60s before warming into the 60s and 70s Friday, 70s and 80s Saturday, then mainly 80s on Memorial Day.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s through Thursday morning, then remain in the 40s through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com