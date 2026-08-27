Q2 Billings Area Weather: Active weather on Friday and at times this weekend

BILLINGS — Our active weather pattern continued in Montana and Wyoming on Thursday as a wave of energy and monsoon moisture pushed rain showers and thunderstorms over our region. For most, the amounts were quite light. We'll have brief clearing late this evening before more clouds arrive Friday morning. Lows will range from the lower 50s to the lower 60s.

Light rain showers will be possible for some Friday morning as another disturbance moves over the northern Rockies. Along with that morning shower chance, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will again form in the afternoon. A more potent wave of energy will bring a better chance for rain showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, and highs will be cooler.

A trough of low pressure and its associated cold front will then push over Montana and Wyoming Sunday and early Monday. We'll have one more round of rain showers and thunderstorms, more gusty wind, and further cooling. At this time, next Monday looks much brighter, still breezy and quite seasonable. We'll have more wind than rain later next week in most areas.