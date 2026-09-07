Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy Labor Day

BILLINGS — A low-pressure system moves across the state on Monday, bringing a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Expect widespread gusts through Tuesday between 25 to 50 mph, with the strongest in south-central MT Monday and eastern MT Tuesday.

Things are looking drier as the week rolls on. Thursday might bring some fire weather worries with a cold front moving in that will usher in above-average temps, and humidity dropping into the teens. Definitely something to keep an eye on over the next few days.

Cooler air begins to move in on Monday, with daytime highs generally in the 70s and 80s, with the warmest temperatures in the east.

Tuesday will be cooler across the entire region, with highs mainly in the mid to upper 70s.

It will be slightly warmer on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, but much warmer on Thursday as temperatures push into the upper 80s, with some locations getting into the low 90s.

It cools down again on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s before dipping into the 60s across the weekend. There is a chance for rain to make a return at the end of the weekend, but there is still uncertainty on that.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com