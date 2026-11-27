BILLINGS — Winds will turn strong again on Friday, with gusts of 50-60 mph or stronger possible across the western foothills, creating hazardous travel conditions along I-90 near Big Timber and Highway 191 through Judith Gap. Gusts of 25-40 mph will be possible for the rest of the region, but should ease by sunset. Daytime highs will be in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Incoming Pacific moisture will bring snow to the mountains and southern foothills Friday night into late Saturday morning, but most models keep the moisture further south, so areas north and east of Billings will now see little to no precipitation. Billings will struggle to reach a tenth of an inch.

In the mountains, the Absarokas and Beartooths are expected to pick up 8-16 inches of snow, while the Bighorns and Crazies will see around 5-10 inches. The Beartooth and Red Lodge foothills can expect up to 5 inches, with the heaviest rates hitting the north-facing upper foothills after midnight Friday. As snow levels drop to around 4,000 feet late Friday into Saturday, lower elevations will see a rain-snow mix, transitioning to straight snow in the higher hills south of Billings. Most of this moisture looks to exit to the south by early Saturday, but a few lingering light snow showers will remain possible in the mountains.

High pressure is forecast to build in on Sunday to keep things dry, but winds could gust up to 50 mph in the Livingston and Nye areas by Sunday morning. Weak energy moving through on Monday will bring only a slight chance of mountain snow and maybe a few isolated showers across the lower elevations.

Daytime highs will cool into the 30s and 40s across the weekend and through next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com