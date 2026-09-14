Q2 Billings Area Weather: A windy and cooler Monday

BILLINGS — A strong storm system moving across the region on Monday will bring rain early, then windy conditions. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will clear out from west to east as the day progresses as an area of low pressure moves away into Canada by late morning. Behind the low, strong westerly winds will pick up, with widespread gusts of 30–50 mph, the highest winds expected along the western foothills around Big Timber to Judith Gap in the morning, then near the Dakotas border around Baker by afternoon. A few isolated gusts could briefly hit 60 mph.

A cold front associated with the low will bring a cooldown for the first part of the week, with daytime highs mainly in the mid-60s to around 70°. Winds will calm down and skies will clear Monday night, dropping temperatures into the 30s and 40s with a slight chance of light frost in colder valleys.

Northwest flow should keep temperatures hovering around seasonal through the middle of the week, with daily highs generally in the upper 60s to low 70s through Wednesday.

Expect dry conditions through Thursday ahead of another system out of the Pacific Northwest that will start pushing moisture back into the Rockies late in the week, bringing a chance of rain starting Friday and lasting through the weekend.

Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s to around 80° on Thursday, then cool slightly into the mid to upper 70s on Friday. Weekend highs will hover around the mid-70s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com