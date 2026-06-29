Q2 Billings Area Weather: A wet and windy start to the week

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure will move across the northern part of the state on Monday, keeping a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast, but no severe weather is expected. Daytime highs will range from the mid-50s west to mid-70s east.

Cooler air will bring snow levels down as low as 8,000 feet Monday, with up to 4 inches total possible in the higher elevations of the Beartooth Highway, which is closed on both the MT and WY sides of the state line. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will also produce periods of blowing snow, reducing visibility. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 6 PM Monday for the Absarokas/Beartooths, where up to 8" could fall above 10,000 feet. If you're heading into the high country, be ready for winter-like conditions.

Windy conditions, generally between 30-50 mph, are expected across the region on Monday, especially over the western foothills, but winds should ease on Tuesday as the pressure gradient relaxes.

Light rain behind the exiting low will be possible on Tuesday, with highs mainly in the low 70s west to upper 70s east, with a few locations reaching into the low 80s.

Several disturbances will slide across the region Wednesday through Friday, so daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will stay in place. Some strong to severe storms will be possible during this stretch.

Temperatures will be generally seasonal Wednesday through Saturday, with daytime highs in the mid-70s to low 80s, before warming into the low to mid-80s on Sunday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com