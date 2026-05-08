Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warmer and mostly dry Friday

BILLINGS — Warm and mostly dry conditions are expected today, with highs mainly in the 70s.

Late Friday afternoon through Saturday, another Pacific system moves through the region, bringing scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms, while a backdoor cold front knocks temperatures back into the 60s Saturday. The best chance for showers and storms (nothing severe) looks to be east of Billings, where moisture levels and instability will be a bit higher.

Sunday into next week turns warmer and drier again, with highs climbing back into the upper 70s and 80s. A disturbance passing through northern Montana early Monday could also bring widespread breezy north winds of 25 to 45 mph. With the warmer and drier pattern continuing, areas that miss out on rainfall could see an elevated grass fire risk.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com