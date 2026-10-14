Q2 Billings Area Weather: A typical fall day on Wednesday

BILLINGS — Dense fog is again possible at times early Wednesday morning, so watch out for periods of reduced visibility during the morning commute.

Most of the region will stay dry again on Wednesday, but the chance of rain remains possible in extreme southeastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming during the afternoon into evening. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Expect chilly overnight lows to stick around through Friday morning, with temperatures dropping to near or below freezing.

A dry cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures back into the area on Thursday, with highs in the mid-50s to around 60°. Expect widespread wind gusts between 15 and 30 mph as the front moves through on Thursday, with stronger 40+ mph gusts over the far eastern plains near the Dakotas border.

A ridge of high pressure moves in Friday and sticks around for the weekend into early next week, bringing a warm-up with high temperatures climbing back into the 60s and 70s, Saturday being the warmest day. It will get breezy at times, with the strongest winds (40+ mph) expected from Livingston to Nye late Friday into Saturday. Another dry cold front will pass through late Saturday night into Sunday morning, calming the winds down.

Monday looks mostly dry and mild across the region, but models are hinting at another potential system arriving Tuesday or Wednesday that could lead to a cool-down and a return of unsettled weather. Stay tuned.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com