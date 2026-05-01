Q2 Billings Area Weather: A sunny and warm start to May

BILLINGS — Welcome to May!

Expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Friday with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

An unsettled weather pattern moves in for the weekend through early next week, with multiple weak disturbances bringing chances of hit-or-miss showers. A mostly dry backdoor cold front drops through on Saturday and could kick up a few isolated weak thunderstorms through Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

A slightly better chance of scattered showers remains in the forecast Monday and Tuesday as cooler air briefly moves in, with highs mainly in the 60s on Monday, then 50s and 60s on Tuesday. Winds will also pick up with gusts between 20–30 mph across that two-day period.

High pressure builds in the latter part of next week, bringing a return to drier conditions and warmer temperatures, with some areas pushing near 80 degrees on Thursday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com