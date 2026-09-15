Q2 Billings Area Weather: A sunny and pleasant Tuesday

BILLINGS — Expect a mostly sunny and dry Tuesday as breezy winds from the east will help make conditions quite pleasant, with daytime highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Thursday and Friday look to be the warmest days of the week, with highs mainly around the mid-70s area-wide.

An upper-level trough is forecast to approach from the northwest on Wednesday, but it's expected to split, with half the energy diving south down the West Coast while the other half slides across southern Canada. This split keeps precipitation away from our area, but will bring some cloud cover and a reinforcing shot of cooler air into the region, with highs ranging from the mid-60s to mid-70s.

A low-pressure system moving inland from the Pacific Coast will track eastward, pushing high-plains moisture back into the region. Rain chances pick up late Thursday through Saturday, with lingering showers possible in the east on Sunday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible on Friday, particularly in eastern areas, with a 20–40% chance of rainfall exceeding 1 inch through Saturday night. Severe weather risk remains low at the moment. Temperatures look to cool slightly on Saturday, with highs mainly in the low 70s, but will rebound into the mid-70s on Sunday.

High pressure builds back in late Sunday, bringing a drying trend and a warmup into early next week, with temperatures approaching 80°F by Monday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com