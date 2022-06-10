Q2 Billings Area Weather: A stormy weekend ahead

BILLINGS — Today could be the warmest of the week with many areas reaching into the 80s. Although cloudy, it should be a mainly dry day. It could get windy from time to time.

A cold front sweeps through on Saturday bringing strong or even isolated severe storms Saturday and Sunday. Damaging winds, brief heavy downpours, dangerous lightning, and hail will be possible. Rising rivers and streams likely with fast currents and bank erosion being major concerns.

A trough moving through Monday to Wednesday will bring a chance for showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two Monday and Tuesday. Mountain snow will also be possible. Drier conditions look to settle in for the rest of the week.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today and tomorrow, 70s on Sunday, 60s/70s on Monday, 60s on Tuesday, 60s/70s on Wednesday then 80s on Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight through Sunday night then 40s Monday night through Wednesday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

