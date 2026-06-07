Q2 Billings Area Weather: A stormy Sunday

BILLINGS — The region will be behind a cold front on Sunday, so we can expect mainly cooler temperatures mostly in the 60s and 70s. However, an upper-level low sliding across Canada will bring a chance for severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours. The low, combined with warm temperatures in the 80s, will help fuel the chance for severe weather. The main threats will be large hail, damaging winds, and periods of heavy rainfall, especially in southeastern Montana into northeastern Wyoming. Isolated tornado activity cannot be ruled out as well.

Monday will be quiet and dry as weak high pressure builds in briefly before another trough moves through and brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday. After that, we can expect the chance for daily garden-variety thunderstorms for the rest of the week, with no severe threat anticipated.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s and 80s on Monday and Tuesday before cooling back down into the upper 60s to mid-70s by the second half of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com