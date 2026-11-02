Q2 Billings Area Weather: A soggy start to November

BILLINGS — A low-pressure system forming over Southeast Montana will keep rain showers and mountain snow in the region through late Monday. Custer and Fallon Counties north toward Glendive could pick up between 1.5 and 2 inches or more of total rainfall, while locations south and east of Billings could receive over an inch of rain. Areas to the north and west of Billings will see lighter amounts ranging from 0.25 to 0.50 inches. Showers will gradually taper off from west to east as the day progresses, fully clearing into the Dakotas by tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 8 PM Monday for the Pryor and Bighorn Mountains, where up to 10 inches of snow and gusts of 45+ mph will create severe backcountry and travel hazards. Anyone planning trips into these high elevations, particularly along Highway 14, should prepare for hazardous driving conditions and significantly reduced visibility. Totals over 6 inches in the Absaroka/Beartooths will be restricted to high elevation, north and west facing slopes, but Red Lodge could also pick up 1–2".

It will be quite windy across the region on Monday as a cold front sweeps in behind a low pressure system, with gusts from 25–45 mph, and stronger gusts over 50 mph likely in southeast MT and northern WY.

Daytime highs will hover mainly around the mid-40s on Monday, but high pressure builds in Tuesday, bringing warmer but near-seasonal temperatures generally in the mid-50s and mostly dry conditions, with minimal chances of precipitation.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com