Q2 Billings Area Weather: A smoky, dry start to the week

BILLINGS — Monday is looking dry as monsoonal moisture gets pushed south due to a backdoor cold front that swept through the region, which will also briefly bring cooler temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s, along with breezy north-to-northeast winds that will be strongest near the Dakotas border. It will also be quite hazy as wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest and southern British Columbia drifts through, which could drop visibility from time to time. Monitor air quality, especially if you have respiratory issues.

Confidence is good that high pressure will build up and pull low-level and monsoonal moisture right back into our area as we head toward the middle of the week. This will keep daily chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, mostly targeting the mountains and foothills as several weak upper-level disturbances pass through. At the moment, Wednesday and Thursday look to have the highest risk for storms. We'll need to keep an eye out for the possibility of severe or strong weather and maybe periods of heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will stay near or slightly above normal for most of the week, with expected highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is some indication that a major heat surge will blanket the region, potentially pushing daytime temperatures into the triple digits. Be prepared for extreme heat, especially if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com