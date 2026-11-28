BILLINGS — Friday was a relatively mild day for much of Montana and Wyoming as wind continued to blow after one storm moved away and another storm approached. We can expect rain turning to snow late tonight and early Saturday in much of southern Montana and northern Wyoming. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect through late Saturday morning. Please drive carefully!

Lower elevations in southwestern Montana can expect 2-5" of snow from Butte to Bozeman, extending eastward to Red Lodge. Dillon and Livingston will likely receive less than 2" of snow, and some freezing rain will be possible early on. Areas further east toward Billings will have an early rain/snow mix, but little snow will stick. The mountains will get 4-8" of snow, with 8-16" of snow possible in the Absaroka and Beartooth ranges.

Late Saturday we will have a clearing of our sky, but still more blustery weather for central and eastern Montana. Sunday we can expect increasing clouds, but fairly quiet weather. Another wave of energy will bring rain and snow showers to mainly western Montana. A ridge of high pressure will then build over most of the Rocky Mountains next Tuesday and Wednesday. A small disturbance late next week will bring gusty wind, but little else.