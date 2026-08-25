Q2 Billings Area Weather: A quiet Tuesday before a more active pattern moves in

BILLINGS — Expect mainly dry conditions across the region on Tuesday, although we could see a few afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms in southern MT/northern WY, especially the mountains. It will be cooler, with highs mainly in the low to mid-80s.

Although high pressure will begin to build back into the region, several weak disturbances, along with monsoonal moisture, riding along the ridge will bring a chance of shower and thunderstorm activity Wednesday through Friday. It will also get warmer, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s during that stretch.

A Pacific low is forecast to move inland this weekend, cooling daytime temperatures down into the 70s and 80s by Sunday and bringing a good chance of widespread rain. While severe weather is possible, specific threats remain uncertain at this time.

An active weather pattern could continue into early September, as some models are showing more systems rolling through, bringing chances for more rain.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com