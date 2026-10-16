Q2 Billings Area Weather: A pleasant weekend awaits

BILLINGS — High pressure will bring warmer, drier weather through Saturday. Expect breezy conditions south of Billings toward the Wyoming border today, with gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph out of the Bighorn Basin. Gusty winds will also pick up from Livingston to Big Timber late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Highs will range from the 50s and 60s on Friday under lots of sunshine.

Expect more sunshine on Saturday, with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. A dry front sweeps through Saturday night, dropping temperatures back down into the upper 50s and low 60s for Sunday before temperatures bounce back to the 60s and low 70s early next week.

Looking ahead to next week, a low-pressure system off the West Coast could trigger a daily pattern of afternoon showers and scattered thunderstorms by the middle of next week. A slight chance of rain may begin in south-central Montana Tuesday into Wednesday, but confidence in that is low at the moment.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com