Q2 Billings Area Weather: A pleasant and mild mix of sun and clouds for Easter

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure has built over Montana and Wyoming for this Easter weekend, and that meant quieter, brighter and milder weather on Saturday. Most of us warmed 10-20 degrees compared to Friday. We'll have more breezes under a mostly clear sky tonight, and lows will be mainly in the 20s and lower 30s, which is seasonable for early April.

Easter Sunday will be similar to Saturday for many of us, with light to moderate breezes and slightly warmer than average highs, also similar to what we had Saturday afternoon. We can expect increasing clouds on Monday and a minor cooldown, but we will remain seasonable. A storm will be approaching late Monday, and bigger changes will be ahead.

Before the storm and cold front push over Montana and Wyoming late Tuesday and early Wednesday, highs will climb rapidly into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be quite windy, and we'll have a better chance for valley rain and higher elevation snow. We'll cool rapidly on Wednesday, with 40s and 50s through next Saturday.