Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mostly sunny and warmer end to the week on Friday

BILLINGS — Our latest disturbance pushed over central and eastern Montana and Wyoming Thursday afternoon and evening. Although a few strong to severe thunderstorms were rumbling, many of us simply had more clouds and seasonable temperatures. Thankfully the threat for severe weather will disappear this evening, and we'll have a mostly clear, quiet and seasonable Friday morning with lows in the 40s and lower 50s.

A small ridge of high pressure will deliver more sunshine on Friday and a much larger increase in our high temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s for our area. Saturday will bring similar temperatures, but we'll also have increasing clouds in advance of our next storm, and isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are possible. Most areas will merely be warm with more clouds than sun much of the day.

As the next storm arrives late Saturday and Sunday, we'll have better chances for rain showers and thunderstorms, and highs will fall 10-15 degrees Sunday compared to Saturday. Monday will be a warmer mix of clouds and a little sun, but we will stay dry. Another trough of low pressure will dive over the Great Basin next Tuesday through Thursday, and that will push clouds our way for daily chances of rain and thunderstorms.