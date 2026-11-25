BILLINGS — The warming trend continues on Wednesday, with daytime highs generally in the mid-40s under mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds. High temperatures will mostly be in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday and Friday.

Shortwave energy sweeps across northern Montana Thursday into Friday, bringing strong gap winds along the western foothills where gusts between 50-60 mph (maybe stronger at times) are likely. A High Wind Watch will be in effect Thursday evening through Friday evening, so use extra caution on the roads, especially along I-90 and US-191. Use extreme caution if you're driving a high-profile vehicle like big rigs, box trucks, and motorhomes. Gusts between 30-45 mph will be possible region-wide on Friday.

This system will also bring significant mountain snow from late Thursday through Saturday, with up to an 80% chance for at least a foot of snow in the Absarokas and Beartooths, and about an 80% chance for at least 2 inches in the adjacent foothills. The Crazies and Bighorns also have a 60% to 80% chance of seeing at least 6 inches, but exact totals are still a bit uncertain and likely to change, so keep an eye on the latest forecast if you plan to travel through those areas.

A blend of models shows anywhere from nothing to up to a half inch of total precipitation, falling mostly as rain or a rain-snow mix, across the lower elevations of south-central Montana Friday through Saturday morning.

It will also turn cooler across the weekend, with daytime highs falling into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Looking ahead to next week, mild ridging and northwest flow will build back in, though models hint that unsettled weather conditions could linger, keeping a chance of daily precipitation in the forecast as daytime highs remain in the upper 30s to low 40s through the middle of the week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com