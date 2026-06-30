Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mainly quiet Tuesday

BILLING — The upper-level low that brought lower elevation rain and mountain snow on Monday exits the region on Tuesday, allowing drier conditions to move in briefly, although isolated showers and a few thunderstorms are still possible. It will breezy to windy with west winds gusting to over 30 mph across the western foothills and eastern MT, while the rest of the region could feel periodic gusts over 20 mph. Daytime highs will warm into the low 70s west to low 80s east. By the way, if Billings stays below 80° on Tuesday (forecast: 78°), it will mark just the second time on record that the last two weeks of June never reached 80°. The only other year was 1951.

Several disturbances will move through the region Wednesday through Friday, bringing daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms will be possible during that stretch, especially on Thursday and Friday.

Confidence is growing that high pressure will bring mostly dry conditions in for the Independence Day weekend, with only a very slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be near-seasonal, too.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the mid-70s to mid-80s on Wednesday, upper 70s to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday, low to mid-80s on Saturday, upper 80s to low 90s on Sunday and Monday.

Nighttime lows will in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com