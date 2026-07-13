Q2 Billings Area Weather: A hot start to the week

BILLINGS — After seeing record heat across the weekend, including some all-time records on Sunday, an EXTREME HEAT WARNING remains in effect for the region on Monday, with daytime highs reaching between 95 and 105 degrees.

While we will see a slight cooling trend heading into the middle of the week as that high-pressure ridge shifts east, the extreme heat isn't completely letting up just yet. Yellowstone County and areas east will still be dealing with it through Tuesday. Because of that, the EXTREME HEAT WARNING has been extended through Tuesday evening in these areas. But for eastern Montana and north-central Wyoming, daytime highs will continue to reach the triple digits while overnight lows will stay warmer than average, so the warning will last through Wednesday night.

For the rest of the week, expect widespread highs in the lower to mid-90s. We'll also see the chance for daily rain return as early as Monday afternoon/evening to our west, with monsoonal moisture likely moving in from the southwest. There is some disagreement in the models as to how much rain the region could get by the end of the week, but decent energy moving through the monsoonal flow could easily trigger thunderstorms capable of bringing meaningful rain.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com