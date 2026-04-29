Q2 Billings Area Weather: A few weak isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday

BILLINGS — Scattered showers and a few weak, isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon into the evening as a weak cold front drops through the region. Most activity stays focused near the mountains of south-central Montana and northern Wyoming. Any storms that do materialize could produce gusty winds between 30-50 mph, graupel, and small hail. Daytime highs will be generally in the mid-50s.

A ridge builds in Thursday, bringing drier and warmer conditions, with some locations reaching the low 60s. A stray mountain shower is still possible.

Friday will be dry across the region, with a healthy dose of sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s.

The ridge begins to break down on Saturday as a weak cold front sweeps through along with a few small disturbances, bringing a chance for on-and-off showers across the weekend. The cooler air behind the front aims to stay mainly in the east, so temperatures will hold steady in the 60s and 70s into early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com