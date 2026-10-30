Q2 Billings Area Weather: A few showers Saturday, but more likely on Sunday

BILLINGS — Clouds continued to stream northward over Montana and Wyoming on Friday, and for most areas that limited highs to the 30s and 40s. Cities and towns above the cool air were able to reach the 50s. More clouds will be moving our way late tonight and Saturday, and a few showers will be possible Saturday morning, with snow showers in the mountains.

A large trough of low pressure is currently over the West Coast, and it is helping to push all of these clouds over the northern Rockies. Several impulses will bring chances for rain and mountain snow showers on Saturday, but amounts will be light. The main trough of low pressure will then move our way Sunday and Monday, bringing more rain and snow.

Because this incoming storm won't be as cold as previous storms in October, most of the snow that falls will be in the mountains, but some rain and snow mixes will be possible at lower elevations. We'll have decreasing clouds and showers from west to east through the day on Monday, but we'll also have gusty wind blowing. Tuesday will be brighter and quieter.

Two more small areas of low pressure will approach the northern Rockies in the middle and latter parts of next week. At this time, it appears we will miss out on most of the rain and snow from those small storms, but southern Montana and northern Wyoming will have chances for additional light rain and mountain snow showers Wednesday and Friday.