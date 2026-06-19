Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry Friday, but a wet weekend

BILLINGS — Friday will warm and dry as sinking air settles over the region. Daytime highs will range mainly from the low to mid-70s.

Areas of low pressure to the north and south will bring showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. There is a MARGINAL RISK (1 of 5) for severe storms in southeast MT and northeast WY during the afternoon into the evening. Weaker storms could pop up across the rest of the region that could produce erratic winds and periods of heavy rain. Increasing southerly flow will also bring more moisture into the area, supporting locally heavier rainfall, with the best chances across the mountains and eastern MT, where over half an inch (maybe closer to an inch) of rain could fall through the weekend.

Additional disturbances will keep rain and thunderstorm chances in the forecast through Monday before warmer and drier conditions return.

High temperatures will generally remain in the 70s to lower 80s through early next week before rising into the mid-80s by the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com