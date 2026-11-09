Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cooler Monday, windy Tuesday

BILLINGS — A cold front sweeping through early Monday morning will bring cooler temperatures compared to Sunday, but highs will still remain above average, ranging from the mid-50s to low 60s, under partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. A stray morning shower is possible across our northwestern counties.

Winds pick up Monday night along the western foothills ahead of an approaching disturbance, bringing 20 to 40 mph gusts from Livingston to Nye. That disturbance pushes through on Tuesday, so we can expect widespread gusts from the west of 20 to 40 mph across much of the area, with the western foothills potentially reaching up to 50 mph. The highest chance for gusts over 50 mph sits near Harlowton at 60%, followed by Big Timber at 30% and Livingston at 25%. There will also be a slight chance of showers, mainly over the mountains which could also see some snow. Daytime highs will reach into the upper 50s to low 60s.

High pressure rebuilds Wednesday through Saturday, delivering another mild, dry stretch with highs mainly in the upper 50s to mid-60s most days. Looking ahead to Sunday, some models break down the ridge of high pressure, forecasting a trough to move inland from the west. This may bring a chance of showers to our area early next week. In fact, outlooks are currently leaning wetter than average next week, while still predicting warmer-than-average temperatures.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com