Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cool and smoky start to the week

BILLINGS — We'll get a break from the heat for a few days as the area sits behind a cold front. Highs will range from the mid-60s to mid-70s on Monday then mid-70s to low 80s on Tuesday.

Northwest to northeast winds will be breezy to gusty on Monday behind the front, especially over far eastern and southern Montana into the Bighorn Basin and Canyon. Portions of far eastern-southeastern Montana will (Carter and Fallon) remain under a Red Flag Warning through Monday evening. Please exercise extreme caution to prevent outdoor sparks. Winds will taper off Monday evening and into the night. Surface-based wildfire smoke will push across Montana and Wyoming throughout the day. If you have a sensitivity to smoke, be sure to check the air quality index before heading outdoors.

Lows will be in the 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday nights, though mountain valleys down to 7,000 feet will dip into the 30s.

Low-amplitude ridging is expected to move in by the middle of the week, bringing warmer temperatures from Wednesday into the weekend, with Friday anticipated to be the hottest day. Daytime highs will be mainly in the mid-80s on Wednesday, upper 80s to low 90s on Thursday, mid to upper 90s (maybe low 100s) on Friday, mid-90s on Saturday, and then low 90s on Sunday.

Some models are hinting at the possibility of a weekend cold front that could break the ridge down and bring cooler temperatures back, but there is a lot of uncertainty. We'll have to see how the models fine-tune as the week progresses.

As for the chance of rain, expect mostly dry conditions this week. However, looking ahead to the latter part of the weekend and early next week, models are showing a signal for monsoonal moisture and energy returning to the region. If that holds up, it could bring daily shower and storm chances back into the picture. This, too, has a lot of uncertainty.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com