Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cloudy, cool Thursday

BILLINGS — A cold front sweeps through this morning giving the area a chance of rain and snow with a few inches of accumulation in the Beartooths and Bighorns possible. It will be cooler today and tomorrow with the front knocking daytime highs back down to around seasonal in the 40s and 50s.

Friday will be mainly dry before another front moves through Saturday with more rain in the forecast that evening.

Sunday and Monday are looking good ahead of yet another cold front that will slide across on Tuesday bringing a chance of rain and snow late Monday night into Tuesday.

It will be quite windy Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts in excess of 40 mph in Billings and areas east. Gusts in excess of 50 mph possible along the foothills.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s across the weekend into Monday then 40s and 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows will be in the 20s and 30s over the next 7 nights.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning

Meteorologist miller.robson@ktvq.com