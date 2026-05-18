Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cloudy and chilly start to the week

BILLINGS — A disorganized upper-level trough will remain over the area on Monday, keeping cool temperatures and unsettled conditions in place, but expectations for the system to strengthen and bring more widespread precipitation have decreased as the system continues to split in two. The stronger portion is now forecast to stay far enough south and will limit rain (and maybe snow) amounts across most of the region.

Any higher amounts will be mainly on the upslope north-facing slopes of our southern mountains and locations along the southeast Montana/Wyoming border, but even those projected totals have decreased due to the system splitting. Still, 3 to 6 inches could accumulate in the Pryors and Bighorns, so a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will also bring blowing snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect until 6 PM Monday for the Cody Foothills and Southwest Bighorn Basin, where up to 2 inches could fall along with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Breezy to occasionally windy conditions will persist through Monday as the storm system lingers over the region behind a late weekend cold front, bringing widespread wind gusts mainly over 20 mph, with stronger gusts over 30 mph possible in the western and southern foothills.

The system will move east on Tuesday, so precipitation chances will be greatly reduced, but another disturbance forecast for Wednesday is expected to be more organized and could bring a more widespread period of showers Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, with over a tenth of an inch possible, especially over south-central Montana and north-central Wyoming. Temperatures could be just cold enough for snow in the higher elevations to bring accumulating snow to the area mountains.

Friday into the weekend still looks unsettled as northwesterly flow hangs over the region, bringing cooler and occasionally active weather, with a few showers possible during that stretch, but most of the region will stay dry.

Widespread frost and freezing temperatures are likely Monday night into Tuesday morning, with the coldest temperatures expected Monday night. Be sure to protect sensitive plants and vegetation.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-40s to low 50s on Monday before warming into the low to mid-60s on Tuesday, mid-60s to low 70s on Wednesday, upper 60s on Thursday, upper 60s to low 70s on Friday, upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday, then low to mid-80s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the mid-30s to low 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, low to mid-40s on Thursday and Friday nights, then mid-40s to low 50s on Saturday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com